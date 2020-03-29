Jared Leto Live-Tweeted A Tiger King Streaming Party Dressed as Joe Exotic

30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto has caught Tiger King fever. Leto is such a huge fan of the insane Netflix documentary that he live-tweeted a Tiger King streaming party for fans on Thursday while dressing up as Joe Exotic. Leto admitted that he already saw Tiger King but told fans to “get ready for a wild ride.” Leto tweeted that he and Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin owned the same wardrobe. He also thanked Joe Exotic for “keeping fringe alive.”

