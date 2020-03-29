What Did Lawmakers Sneak in the Federal Stimulus Bill?

After a good bit of back-and-forth between lawmakers, President Trump signed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package to help the country during the Coronavirus outbreak. You’ve probably heard about those stimulus checks we are all supposed to get or about deferment on student loan payments but did you also know that these measures were passed in the bill, too?

Democrats added language so that none of the stimulus money can go towards building a wall between the United States and Mexico. Republicans added a measure that would promote sexual abstinence. The government thought about preventing businesses from adding any negative reports to your credit for four months during the outbreak until banking and credit bureau lobbyists convinced them that would be a bad idea. The lobbyists say that we should have full access to credit in the future. There was a step towards gender equality with the stimulus package, though. Ladies, you can now use money from your Health Savings Account to pay for tampons and other menstrual care products, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Special-interest beneficiaries of the $2 trillion stimulus package range from sunscreen makers to seafood companies https://t.co/7prMFS8By3 — wsj (@WSJ) March 28, 2020