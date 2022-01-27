John Stamos Shared What Dave Chappelle Said At Bog Saget’s Funeral

Shutterstock

John Stamos recently shared his feelings about Bob Saget, and how he learned more about Bob even through other people such as Dave Chappelle.

John said, “At his memorial, people started in with the jokes, and it was needed. Dave Chappelle did [two long sets]. I said, ‘You’re the GOAT. You’re the greatest of all time.'”

He continued, “And the respect that he gave Bob the last five, 10 years of his life, I said, ‘That was so important to Bob, and I really appreciate it.’ He goes, ‘Are you kidding me? When I was a young comic, I looked up to him and he took me under his wing. He helped me.’ Which I didn’t know.”

Stamos added, “But then my dad dies, and this guy steps up like nobody in my life because everybody else was busted up. My sisters, my mom. But Bob wasn’t, and he just stepped in and took care of me, even to the point of ‘Can I host your dad’s funeral?’ Two hours of dirty jokes that I think my dad would’ve liked.”

John Stamos Recalls Dave Chappelle Speaking At Bob Saget’s Funeral And What The Comic Shared After https://t.co/wEnU7ovvSy #SmartNews — Jason Powell (@jmp_worldwide) January 27, 2022

He continued, “But he gave people what they needed at that moment. Everybody needed a laugh, and he did it. I think that one really cemented our friendship.”

