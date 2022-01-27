McDonald’s Introduces Fan-Inspired Menu Items

Starting January 31, McDonald’s will be serving menu items inspired by fan-creations!
This includes the Hash Brown McMuffin, which is a Sausage Egg McMuffin with Cheese with a hash brown on top, served during breakfast hours.
There will also be the Crunchy Double with a Double Cheeseburger mixed with McNuggets and barbecue sauce, the app exclusive Surf & Turf that combines a Double Cheeseburger with a Filet-O-Fish, and the Land, Air, & Sea combining a Big Mac, McChicken, and Filet-O-Fish.
Just ask for the item by name when ordering and piece it all together on your own!
which menu hack will you build yourself first? see u 1.31
(1) land, air & sea
(2) crunchy double
(3) hash brown mcmuffin
(4) surf+turf pic.twitter.com/0onjnP0hDT
— McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 27, 2022
Do you think this is a good idea from McDonald’s? Do you create meals using different McDonal’d ingredients?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.