McDonald’s Introduces Fan-Inspired Menu Items

Shutterstock

Starting January 31, McDonald’s will be serving menu items inspired by fan-creations!

This includes the Hash Brown McMuffin, which is a Sausage Egg McMuffin with Cheese with a hash brown on top, served during breakfast hours.

There will also be the Crunchy Double with a Double Cheeseburger mixed with McNuggets and barbecue sauce, the app exclusive Surf & Turf that combines a Double Cheeseburger with a Filet-O-Fish, and the Land, Air, & Sea combining a Big Mac, McChicken, and Filet-O-Fish.

Just ask for the item by name when ordering and piece it all together on your own!

which menu hack will you build yourself first? see u 1.31 (1) land, air & sea

(2) crunchy double

(3) hash brown mcmuffin

(4) surf+turf pic.twitter.com/0onjnP0hDT — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 27, 2022

Do you think this is a good idea from McDonald’s? Do you create meals using different McDonal’d ingredients?