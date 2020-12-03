Joker’s Fedora From Batman Sold For Over $50K At Auction

According to “PropStore.com”, over 900 pieces of memorabilia from film and movies have recently sold totaling $5.8 million.

An item on the list is the ever-popular fedora worn by Jack Nicholson when he played the Joker in the 1989 film, Batman. The hat sold for $50,250.

Other iconic items that were sold included: Maverick’s bomber jacket from Top Gun (Tom Cruise’s character)went for $67,000, Marty McFly’s 2015 jacket from Back to the Future Part II (Michael J. Fox’s character) sold for $31,825.

Joker's fedora and more movie memorabilia recently sold for a total of $5.8 million. https://t.co/xQhVbsvalX pic.twitter.com/kZ8n3bbIBs — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) December 3, 2020

Prop Store CEO stated that they were thrilled with the results of the auction due to the year 2020 has been.

