Judges Toss Climate Change Suit Because It’s Not For The Courts

Well, it looks like this is going to be up to us. What’s been called a ‘landmark climate change lawsuit’ – originally filed against the Obama administration – has been tossed by a federal appeals court because the Judges say can’t do anything about it. The New York Times reports Judge Andrew Hurwitz conceded that the group of youths brought “a compelling case that action is needed.” However, the three-Judge panel sided 2-1 with the Trump administration’s argument that the case did not belong in the courts.

“Reluctantly, we conclude that such relief is beyond our constitutional power. Rather, the plaintiffs’ impressive case for redress must be presented to the political branches of government,” Hurwitz wrote in his 32-page opinion.

Disappointing that the @youthvgov case to compel the government to #ActOnClimate has been quashed. Dissenting judge: "It is as if an asteroid were barreling toward Earth and the government decided to shut down our only defenses.”@jswatz #climatechangehttps://t.co/yt4dtGBsqc — Citizens Climate Lobby (@citizensclimate) January 17, 2020