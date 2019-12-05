Life

KFC Fried Chicken Scented Firelog Will Light Up Your Holidays

Posted on

Chicken roasting on an open fire – fried chicken smell nipping at your nose. KFC is selling a fried chicken-scented log that will fill your home with the smell of 23 herbs and spices. The log is available while supplies last at walmart.com. You’ll have to pay $18.99 to get one.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top