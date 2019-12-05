KFC Fried Chicken Scented Firelog Will Light Up Your Holidays

Chicken roasting on an open fire – fried chicken smell nipping at your nose. KFC is selling a fried chicken-scented log that will fill your home with the smell of 23 herbs and spices. The log is available while supplies last at walmart.com. You’ll have to pay $18.99 to get one.

KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from @envirologfire is BACK to make your yuletide smell like chicken! These sold out fast last year, so get yours now at https://t.co/2JhDqZI6du. — KFC (@kfc) December 5, 2019

Got some KFC fire logs that are in stock at Walmart. Only a few sold listings but at $100+ with a retail of ~$20. Could order a few or try and drop ship them. Here is link to Walmart https://t.co/BC0DZZJjDi — Neighborhood Cooks (@NeighborCooks) December 5, 2019