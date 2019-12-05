LIVE NATION: LAWN PASS SALE

Your Very Own Pass for the WHOLE Concert Season!

Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, announced the return of Lawn Pass. For just $199, music fans get unlimited lawn access to concerts, including sold out shows, USANA Amphitheater.

Sold for a limited time only, fans can get their hands on the Lawn Pass beginning with a 24-hour presale exclusively for T-Mobile customers on Tuesday, December 10th starting at 5am ET. T-Mobile customers can access the presale through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app between 5am ET on December 10th and 5am ET on December 11th.

The general on-sale will start Wednesday, December 11th at 10am ET and be available through Tuesday, December 31st at 11:59pm PT or while supplies last, making it the perfect holiday gift for any music lover. To purchase the pass, fans can go to lawnpass.livenation.com and use the dropdown menu to select USANA amphitheater.

Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom laminate with their name that serves as their ticket on show day. Further details and restrictions for the Lawn Pass can be found at lawnpass.livenation.com