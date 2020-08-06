Krispy Kreme Has Freebies For Teachers

Krispy Kreme is saying thank you to teachers next week. During Educator Appreciation Week, Krispy Kreme will give teachers an original doughnut and a cup of coffee.

School looks different this year & everyone is helping to educate kids no matter where the classroom is📚✏️To thank our educators, get a FREE Straight A Dozen w/any dozen purchase, 8/11 only🍩 US & CAN participating shops only. While supplies last. Info – https://t.co/LEJAIKu76G pic.twitter.com/suwe2iIpcB — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 5, 2020

All you have to do is show your I.D. to prove that you are an educator. The deal starts on Monday, August 10th, and goes through Friday, August 15th. If anyone buys a dozen doughnuts on Tuesday, August 11th, they will also get a free A+ designed doughnut.