Life

Woman Teaches Black Metal Yoga in Corpse Paint

Posted on

You could learn the “downward death” with the last Black Metal yoga class on YouTube featuring an instructor decked in all black and corpse paint.

Your instructor, Borkkvlt (Bork-Cult) has recently just released a “black metal booty” workout that you can pair with Loudwire’s customized playlist featuring Bathory, Sodom and more.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top