CDC Warns The Dangers of Drinking Hand Sanitizer after Fatal Poisonings

The CDC is begging you: do not drink hand sanitizer. Health officials don’t want you to get methanol poisoning, as methanol is NOT an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizer.

A CDC report published Wednesday reveals that four people have died from drinking hand sanitizer, while three of those dead suffered terrible seizures before passing.

Others who have drank hand sanitizer have also suffered from seizures, loss of consciousness, stomach issues or loss of vision. 15 cases of methanol poisoning were reported in New Mexico and Arizona – all related to drinking hand sanitizer.

