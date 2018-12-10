Last Hurrah! 2018

December 31st at The Gateway

Salt Lake’s biggest and most exciting new year’s eve celebration – Last Hurrah! featuring live music from Band of Annuals, DJs, dancing, indoor speakeasy, indoor game room, kids’ game room, beer, food trucks, fireworks, and much more!

Admission is FREE!

Celebrate the New Year’s Eve at The Gateway’s Last Hurrah! powered by Strong Volkswagen and Coors Light.

Gates Open 8:00 PM

8:00 – 10:00 PM – DJ Feral Cat

10:00 – 10:40 – Foreign Figures

11:00 – 11:50 PM – Band of Annuals

11:50 – Midnight – Countdown

Midnight – 12:10 AM – FIREWORKS!!!