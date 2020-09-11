L’Eggo My Pumpkin Pie and Gingerbread Special Pancakes

If you start craving anything pumpkin this time of year, you’re in luck, because Eggo is jumping into the fall-flavored frenzy.

You can now tempt your taste buds with Gingerbread Cookie Pancakes and Pumpkin Pie Pancakes.

But, you might want to stock up your freezer right away because Eggo says the special pancakes are only going to be available for a short time.

What’s a pumpkin packed food or drink you’ve tried in the fall that just didn’t quite work?