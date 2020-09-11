L’Eggo My Pumpkin Pie and Gingerbread Special Pancakes

If you start craving anything pumpkin this time of year, you’re in luck, because Eggo is jumping into the fall-flavored frenzy.
You can now tempt your taste buds with Gingerbread Cookie Pancakes and Pumpkin Pie Pancakes.
YES PLEASE: Eggo Is Releasing Pumpkin Pie and Gingerbread Pancakes https://t.co/T9eNl552yl
— Kristen Beatty (@Kbskate) September 11, 2020
But, you might want to stock up your freezer right away because Eggo says the special pancakes are only going to be available for a short time.
What’s a pumpkin packed food or drink you’ve tried in the fall that just didn’t quite work?
