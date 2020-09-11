May The Force Be With Disney World

Don’t worry Star Wars fans! Despite coronavirus setbacks and closings, Disney World’s Star Wars-themed hotel is still on track.

Disney has announced the hotel called “Star Wars Galatic Starcruiser” remains a priority and will open next year in Orlando.

Disney World’s Star Wars hotel still a priority despite coronavirus turmoil https://t.co/HaCtqzNxYc — Disney Matters (@Disney_Matters) September 11, 2020

The hotel is going to be set-up like a cruise ship with tons of Star Wars activities and rooms where you can sleep with views of the galaxy.

Officials say a few other projects aren’t so lucky though.

A new Mary Poppins attraction and another theme park called Epic Universe are both temporarily on hold until the economy becomes more stable.

Are you planning a trip to Disney World any time soon?