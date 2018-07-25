Man Arrested For Working Out At Planet Fitness While Naked

Is that a Lunk Alarm I’m Hearing or Are You Just Happy to See Me?

A gym rat at a New Hampshire Planet Fitness apparently took the gym’s “judgment-free zone” motto a bit too seriously on Sunday and wound up in jail. Thirty-four-year-old Eric Stagno must have forgotten his lock, so he skipped the changing room and “stripped down right there in front, [leaving] the clothes and belongings at the front desk,” according to a witness.

“I look up and I did a double-take. This guy just walked right by me completely naked.” Witness describes naked man arrested at #PlanetFitness in #Plaistow, NH. “He actually did say, ‘I thought this was a judgment-free zone.’” @boston25 @ 10 and 11. pic.twitter.com/t4NPoJfyhE — Christine McCarthy (@ChristineMNews) July 24, 2018

Stagno then surveyed the gym, walking back and forth several times, before opting for the yoga mats. When police arrived, they found Stagno in a “yoga-type pose” and arrested him for indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct with no incident.