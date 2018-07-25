Man Arrested For Working Out At Planet Fitness While Naked

Is that a Lunk Alarm I’m Hearing or Are You Just Happy to See Me?
A gym rat at a New Hampshire Planet Fitness apparently took the gym’s “judgment-free zone” motto a bit too seriously on Sunday and wound up in jail. Thirty-four-year-old Eric Stagno must have forgotten his lock, so he skipped the changing room and “stripped down right there in front, [leaving] the clothes and belongings at the front desk,” according to a witness.
“I look up and I did a double-take. This guy just walked right by me completely naked.” Witness describes naked man arrested at #PlanetFitness in #Plaistow, NH. “He actually did say, ‘I thought this was a judgment-free zone.’” @boston25 @ 10 and 11. pic.twitter.com/t4NPoJfyhE
— Christine McCarthy (@ChristineMNews) July 24, 2018
Stagno then surveyed the gym, walking back and forth several times, before opting for the yoga mats. When police arrived, they found Stagno in a “yoga-type pose” and arrested him for indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct with no incident.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.