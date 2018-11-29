Man Plays AC/DC’s Hells Bells on Church Bells

Well, this is ironic. AC/DC’s classic Hells Bells was recently played on church bells in Germany. The performance was done on a Carillion. A Carillion is a musical instrument that can be found in the bell tower of a church or local building. A man named David Drambyan played Hells Bells at a medieval church that boasts the largest carillon in Europe. Take a listen to it. He does a good job.

