Man Stabs Jack-In-The-Box Manager After Being Told To Wear A Mask

Police in League City, Texas is looking for a man who stabbed a Jack In The Box manager multiple times after being told to wear a mask.

Officers say 53-year-old James Schulz “belligerently refused” to comply with the restaurant’s mask policy, and claimed he was being discriminated against because he is homeless.

Schulz then pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the manager three before fleeing the store.

Texas recently lifted its statewide mask mandate, but many businesses continue to require facemasks.

