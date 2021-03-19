Man Stabs Jack-In-The-Box Manager After Being Told To Wear A Mask

Police in League City, Texas is looking for a man who stabbed a Jack In The Box manager multiple times after being told to wear a mask.
Officers say 53-year-old James Schulz “belligerently refused” to comply with the restaurant’s mask policy, and claimed he was being discriminated against because he is homeless.
Schulz then pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the manager three before fleeing the store.
Texas recently lifted its statewide mask mandate, but many businesses continue to require facemasks.
Have you ever witnessed one of these facemask blowups in person?
