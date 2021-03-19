‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Caused HBO Max To Crash

Fans were so eager to check out Zack Snyder’s Justice League that it caused HBO Max to crash.

Even though the movie officially released at 3 am EST on Thursday, enough fans stayed up late to watch it that HBO Max saw a huge spike in reported issues, according to the website Downdetector.

Zack Snyder reveals his full plans for the #JusticeLeague2 and 3 that would have followed the #SnyderCut: https://t.co/PpgLuPIgnN — ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) March 18, 2021

The issues weren’t limited to U.S. fans – HBO GO Asia also had issues due to “an unprecedented surge in traffic”.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, also known as the ‘Snyder Cut’, is a four-hour rework of the 2016 Justice League movie with its original director and lots of newly-shot footage.

Have you watched the ‘Snyder Cut’ yet? Did you have any issues?