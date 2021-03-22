Win a 4-Pack of McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich!

McDonald’s has the hottest new chicken sandwich in the game, the McDonald’s® Crispy Chicken Sandwich!

Listen all week for your chance to win a family 4 pack! When the chicken craving hits you this Sunday, Mcdonald’s has you taken care of with Buy One Get One Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches every SUNDAY in MARCH at participating McDonald’s in Utah, western Wyoming, and eastern Nevada!

The McDonald’s New Crispy Chicken Contest runs from 03-22-2021 to 03-28-2021 at 06:00 AM. Contestants must enter via Call To X96 Hotline when queed on air. On 03-22-2021 at 06:00 AM, 10 winners will be drawn at random to win (4) McDonald’s McChicken Gift Cards provided by McDonald’s valued at 20. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.