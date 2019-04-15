Man Sues Parents for Trashing Porn Collection Worth $29K

According to MarketWatch, a man moved back in with his parents after his divorce. 10 months later he moved out and his parents had his things delivered to his new home. He found he was missing one thing-his porn collection. The man values his porn collection at $29,000. He is now suing his parents for $86,000 in damages. His parents state they threw out his collection for his mental and emotional health.

