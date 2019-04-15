This Jet’s Wingspan is The Length of A Football Field

The world’s largest plane, a mega-jet with the wingspan of a football field, took its first test flight in California over the weekend. The Roc mega jet and it’s six engines reached topped speeds at 304mph and reached an altitude of over 5 miles. The Roc’s parent company, Stratolaunch, hopes to make orbit more affordable by launching satellites from a jet rather than from the ground. The company was bankrolled by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.

