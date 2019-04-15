Research Says Vegans Live Longer

I’m not saying bacon is going to kill you but research from the Journal of Nutrition suggests that vegans live longer. Scientists studied five different diets, including non-vegetarians, semi-veggies, and total vegans and found that vegans have better biomarkers in their systems. The research showed that vegans have higher levels of antioxidants to fight free radicals, more compounds that fight inflammation and more omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for heart health. The research also showed that semi-vegetarians had no better biomarkers than those who eat meat.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.