Marijuana Industry Preps for 4/20 Holiday

4/20 has gone from a stoner’s holiday to big business! With more states legalizing recreational pot and April 20th falling on a Saturday this year, cannabis retailers are prepping for huge sales for 2019. Flowhub predicts that the biggest 4/20 sellers this year will be edibles, pre-rolled joints, and dried smokable flowers. Forbes says that as pot businesses battle for those bud bucks, stores will have more competition which will drive down price points for those looking to get high on a budget.

Also, in case you missed it, it’s still illegal to recreationally use marijuana in the state of Utah.