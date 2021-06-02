Life

Man ‘Test Rides’ $6K Bicycle; Doesn’t Come Back

Posted on

Texas police are looking for a man who never returned with a pricey bicycle he took out for a “test ride.”

The theft occurred this week at an REI store in Southlake, where a man asked if he could take a $6,374 Cannondale Jekyll Carbon 129 out for a spin. After he received permission, the man strapped on a helmet and rode away — never to be seen again, police say.

The Southlake Police Department describes the suspect as a Hispanic male, about six feet tall and clean-shaven. Plus, he doesn’t appear to own a vehicle, investigators say.

Should this guy be easy to catch? Do you imagine there are a lot of people riding $6,300 bicycles?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top