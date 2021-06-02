Man ‘Test Rides’ $6K Bicycle; Doesn’t Come Back

Texas police are looking for a man who never returned with a pricey bicycle he took out for a “test ride.”

The theft occurred this week at an REI store in Southlake, where a man asked if he could take a $6,374 Cannondale Jekyll Carbon 129 out for a spin. After he received permission, the man strapped on a helmet and rode away — never to be seen again, police say.

The Southlake Police Department describes the suspect as a Hispanic male, about six feet tall and clean-shaven. Plus, he doesn’t appear to own a vehicle, investigators say.

HELP US IDENTIFY THIS BIKING BANDIT THREAD! Fair citizens, it’s been a while since we’ve had a BOLO so we hope you gumshoes are ready to help with this caper! On Saturday May 15th at around 1:30pm, this bad guy entered our REI store at 1011 East Southlake Boulevard. 1/ pic.twitter.com/GkERj99O0x — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) June 1, 2021

Should this guy be easy to catch? Do you imagine there are a lot of people riding $6,300 bicycles?