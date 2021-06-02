Life

Mexican Sinkhole Grows to more than 200 Feet in Diameter

A sinkhole that appeared in Mexico over the weekend has grown to more than 200 feet in diameter.

That’s according to officials with the town of Juan C. Bonilla, where all eyes are on the massive sinkhole, which is estimated to be about 50 feet deep. Right now it’s threatening to swallow at least one house if it grows any bigger, says Beatriz Manrique, Puebla’s environmental secretary.

When the hole first opened over the weekend, it was only 15 feet in diameter – meaning it’s now more than 13 times its original size.

Have you ever fallen into a hole?

