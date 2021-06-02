Mexican Sinkhole Grows to more than 200 Feet in Diameter

A sinkhole that appeared in Mexico over the weekend has grown to more than 200 feet in diameter.

That’s according to officials with the town of Juan C. Bonilla, where all eyes are on the massive sinkhole, which is estimated to be about 50 feet deep. Right now it’s threatening to swallow at least one house if it grows any bigger, says Beatriz Manrique, Puebla’s environmental secretary.

WOW! A huge sinkhole some 60 meters in diameter has appeared in farmers' fields in central Mexico, threatening to swallow a nearby house. https://t.co/tlpdnMytZG pic.twitter.com/fEqX7FgwWF — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) June 2, 2021

When the hole first opened over the weekend, it was only 15 feet in diameter – meaning it’s now more than 13 times its original size.

