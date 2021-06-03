People Are Putting Mustard On Their Watermelon

You just never know what you’ll see on TikTok. Today, it’s people trying mustard on watermelon.

Singing sensation, Lizzo, even tried it and although she didn’t comment whether or not she liked it, she gave it a second bite.

A writer for “delish” also tried the combo and said that “It tasted really good in the weirdest of ways. The vinegar from the mustard mixed with the sweet juicy watermelon counterbalanced each other which I wasn’t expecting.”

I wanted to try this mustard and watermelon trend on tik tok 🤢 pic.twitter.com/fgPlsaURyQ — Leah 🔅 (@leah_868) May 28, 2021

Are you going to try the mustard and watermelon combo? What’s the weirdest but delicious food combo you love? Tell us a weird food combo we should try!