Anheuser-Busch Promises Free Beer If 70% Of Americans Get Vaccinated

Anheuser-Busch is promising free beer for everyone – if America can reach its vaccination goals.
The company says that once America reaches a 70% vaccination rate, it will buy a beer for every U.S. adult over the age of 21.
It’s the latest incentive being offered to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated – others include sports tickets, million-dollar lottery drawings, and other prizes.
Do you think we’ll reach 70% vaccination by July 4th? How much do these incentives help?
