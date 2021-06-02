Anheuser-Busch Promises Free Beer If 70% Of Americans Get Vaccinated

Anheuser-Busch is promising free beer for everyone – if America can reach its vaccination goals.

The company says that once America reaches a 70% vaccination rate, it will buy a beer for every U.S. adult over the age of 21.

It’s the latest incentive being offered to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated – others include sports tickets, million-dollar lottery drawings, and other prizes.

Anheuser-Busch, the national brewer that produces Budweiser, says it will give away free alcohol if the nation reaches President Biden's goal to have 70% of US adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4. https://t.co/mbkQxL5wbV — CNN (@CNN) June 2, 2021

Do you think we’ll reach 70% vaccination by July 4th? How much do these incentives help?