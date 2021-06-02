Someone Made An Extra-Long ‘Director’s Cut’ Of The Super Mario Bros Movie

We might be going a little too far with this whole ‘director’s cut’ thing.

Hot on the heels of the much-hyped ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League, a group of fans have released an extra-long director’s cut of the 1993 Super Mario Bros movie – widely regarded as one of the biggest movie flops in history.

The new version adds 15-20 minutes of deleted scenes – which were found in a ‘rough cut’ of the movie unearthed in 2019.

Now the new version is available to watch at Archive.org – along with a 36-minute YouTube video explaining the restoration process.

What other movies deserve a ‘director’s cut’ release? Did you watch the ‘Snyder Cut’?