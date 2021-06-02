New Poll: Over A Third Of U.S. Voters Say ‘Magic Mushrooms’ And Other Psychedelics Have A Medical Use

Thirty-five percent of adults in the U.S. said that psychedelic substances like “magic mushrooms” have a medical use, according to a new Hill-HarrisX poll.

But, a majority of American voters, 65%, disagreed.

When it comes to age groups, 53% of people between the ages of 18 and 29 said psychedelics have a medical use vs. the majority of people over 30 years old who responded they don’t.

Research has shown that certain psychedelic substances, including LSD and “magic mushrooms”, could help treat symptoms of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize mushrooms for therapeutic use.