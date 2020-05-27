Manned SpaceX Launch Scrubbed

SpaceX and NASA have scrubbed today’s historic launch. The launch was aborted at about 4:20 p.m. EDT due to weather. It would have marked the first manned launch from US soil in nearly a decade.

"It was a great day for NASA, it was a great day for @SpaceX. I think our teams worked together in a really impressive way, making good decisions all along." Administrator @JimBridenstine explains why the scrub today was the best decision to keep the #LaunchAmerica crew safe: pic.twitter.com/MVV85ZFx42 — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

According to NASA’s live stream, the launch will be reattempted Saturday. Personnel are currently working to depressurize the cabin and propellant system; so, that astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley can egress. Are you surprised the launch was aborted? Do you think they’ll get off the ground Saturday?