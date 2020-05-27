Life

Manned SpaceX Launch Scrubbed

SpaceX and NASA have scrubbed today’s historic launch. The launch was aborted at about 4:20 p.m. EDT due to weather. It would have marked the first manned launch from US soil in nearly a decade.

According to NASA’s live stream, the launch will be reattempted Saturday. Personnel are currently working to depressurize the cabin and propellant system; so, that astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley can egress. Are you surprised the launch was aborted? Do you think they’ll get off the ground Saturday?

