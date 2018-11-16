Man’s Runny Nose Turns Out to be Leaking Brain Fluid

Greg Phillpotts’ runny nose ruined last year’s Thanksgiving dinner. He said, “I was preparing a meal and standing in the kitchen and it just added itself to the ingredients — it screwed up the whole dinner.” Phillpotts said he had been suffering from allergies for five years. Doctors diagnosed everything from bronchitis to pneumonia. It wasn’t until February when Phillpotts was up all night coughing that he knew this wasn’t right. He traveled from North Carolina to New York for an assessment. A doctor at Mt. Sinai Hospital said it wasn’t a runny nose, it was a cerebrospinal fluid leak. Yes, brain fluid was coming out of his nose.

Doctors performed a minimally invasive skull surgery to fix the problem. Phillpotts said it was a “relief” to be able to breathe again.

