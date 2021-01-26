Martha Stewart Launches Cannabis Pet Products

Every dog must have his day-and not just Snoop Dogg.

After launching CBD gummies for humans, Martha Stewart is releasing cannabis-infused treats for dogs.

The line will include soft-baked chews and CBD oil drops to promote calm, wellness, and mobility.

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart launched a line of cannabis-infused oil drops and soft-baked chews for dogs, months after the successful release of her cannabidiol gummie treats for humans hit shelves in the United States https://t.co/xhPNDC4IKQ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 26, 2021

In a statement announcing the line, Stewart says, “My dogs are not only my companions, but they are part of my family, and I prioritize their emotional and physical well-being as I do my own

Just as CBD can support human wellness, it’s been shown to improve the quality of life for pets as well.”

Would you buy these products for your dogs? Do you buy any “wellness” products for your pets?