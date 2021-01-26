These Are the Star Wars Stamps You’re Looking For

The U.S. Postal Service has announced a new line of Star Wars stamps and they feature fans’ favorite droids.

The collection of Forever Stamps will feature droids from the film franchise, as well as characters from animation.

R2-D2 and C-3PO will be joined by the likes of BB-8, Chopper, the Gonk Droid, and more.

These are the stamps you're looking for 💫 https://t.co/lzsz8m5DUM — BoxLunch (@BoxLunchGifts) January 26, 2021

All 20 stamps are expected to arrive this Spring.

Would you buy these stamps? Who is your favorite Star Wars droid?