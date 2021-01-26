What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Chocolate

We all know how we feel when we eat chocolate, but what exactly does it do to your body?

Website Eat This, Not That! asked experts to chime in on how chocolate affects the body and it’s mostly good!

Your mood, energy, and thinking skills will see a boost if you eat chocolate regularly and it can even have a positive effect on your blood pressure and risk of heart disease!

Of course, eating TOO much chocolate can take a negative turn with weight gain and digestive trouble. So, eating a healthy amount is recommended.

