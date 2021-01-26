Life

Robert Kraft Massage Parlor Video Will Be Destroyed

Remember the massage parlor scandal involving Patriots owner Robert Kraft? The alleged video evidence is about to disappear forever.

A judge has ordered all videos of Kraft and more than two dozen others that visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida be destroyed because they were filmed illegally.
Kraft was charged with solicitation as part of a prostitution sting in February 2019. His charge was dropped after the video – which allegedly showed Kraft paying for sex – was ruled inadmissible in court.

Is there any chance the video leaks, even after it’s destroyed? Should the charges against Kraft have been dropped?

