Massachusetts Bar Unveils Plan to Accept Monopoly Money

Residents of Worcester, Massachusetts finally have something to do with all the Monopoly money they’ve won over the years.

Ralph’s Tavern on Wednesday accepted the bogus currency as a form of payment from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. “The idea came about during one of those after-midnight discussions after a couple of frosty beers at Ralph’s,” says spokesman Eric Lindquist. “We joked back and forth about it, until owner Scot Bove said, ‘I’m in.’”

There’s actually a motive behind the bar’s apparent madness. Hasbro recently announced a Worcester-themed version of the popular board game, and Bove is hoping that Ralph’s will be included as one of the properties, Lindquist adds.

