Millionaire Looking For Personal Assistant to Travel The World With

Can you just pick up your life to travel the world with a self-made millionaire? This might be the job for you. Australian businessman Matthew Lepre is looking for a personal assistant who will go with him from country to country as part of his e-commerce and coaching business. Lepre posted a video about the position on YouTube last week. He called it “the coolest job in the world.” The assistant will get to travel plus $52,000 in salary. You must be at least 18-years-old, be able to multitask, arrange travel schedules and be proficient in social media. The application is at ecomwarrior.com.
