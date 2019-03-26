Millionaire Looking For Personal Assistant to Travel The World With

Can you just pick up your life to travel the world with a self-made millionaire? This might be the job for you. Australian businessman Matthew Lepre is looking for a personal assistant who will go with him from country to country as part of his e-commerce and coaching business. Lepre posted a video about the position on YouTube last week. He called it “the coolest job in the world.” The assistant will get to travel plus $52,000 in salary. You must be at least 18-years-old, be able to multitask, arrange travel schedules and be proficient in social media. The application is at ecomwarrior.com.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.