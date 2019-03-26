We’re One Step Closer To The Male Birth Control Pill

A birth control pill for men designed to stop sperm production has passed initial human safety tests, according to experts. However, it could be ten years before the pill gets cleared as safe enough for production. Doctors still want to research its effects on sex drive. While most female birth control pills only have to be taken every 21 days, the male pill would have to be taken for 28 days straight to avoid pregnancy.

