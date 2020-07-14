More Evidence Of Masks Protecting Against Coronavirus

Masks are generally supposed to protect others from coronavirus but it also protects you from others as well. If you happen to run into an infected person, your face covering will reduce the amount of virus that you take in which could also lessen the severity of the infection.

According to Dr. Monica Ghandi of UC San Francisco and San Francisco General Hospital, “There is this theory that facial masking reduces the (amount of virus you get exposed to) and disease severity.”

Masks offer much more protection against coronavirus than many think https://t.co/J7zGPJMvDt — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 14, 2020

Inhaling a large number of particles could lead to a more severe reaction to the virus. A mask can help prevent that if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.