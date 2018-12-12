Life

National Film Registry Adds To Their Collection

Posted on

Each year, 25 films considered culturally, historically and aesthetically important to America’s film heritage are selected for inclusion in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. On Wednesday, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announces the 2018 preservation list, which brings their grand total up to 750 works. “Jurassic Park,” “Brokeback Mountain” and “My Fair Lady” made the cut along with “The Shining” and Disney’s “Cinderella”. The “Summer of Love” lives on in the Library’s archive, as 1968’s “Monterey Pop,” the concert film featuring performances from Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, and Simon & Garfunkel, enters the vault.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top