Need to Send Those Old Facebook and Twitter Posts Into Oblivion?

Worried that embarrassing posts could haunt you?

If you’re afraid that an old Facebook post or Tweet that you fired off in the heat of the moment may come back to haunt you, don’t worry, help is here.

Facebook has a built-in feature that allows you to limit all your past posts to “Friends Only,” preventing outsiders and possible new employers from seeing them.

If you don’t want anyone seeing them you can delete them one by one or download the Chrome extension “Social Book Post Manager” to automate the process.

Twitter users can use ‘Tweet Delete,’ an app that will help you wipe anything from your last 3200 tweets. If you want to head back further you can request your Twitter archive and use ‘Tweet Eraser‘ which will give you access to all your tweets past and present to wipe clean.