Blood Moon Hails the End of the World Today!

According to two Christian ministers, today is the day the prophecies written about in the biblical Book of Revelation and the Book of Joel come to pass.

The fourth in a series of Blood Moons will appear in the skies Friday night, signaling what the doomsday sayers claim is the end of the world.

The lunar eclipse, which will appear red due to Rayleigh scattering of sunlight through the earth’s atmosphere, will last for one hour and 43 minutes for those in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and most of Asia and South America. Astronomers and experts have dismissed the end of the world claims, which stem from the Bible passage, “The sun will turn into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord comes.”

