NES Classic and SNES Classic Are Back Today!

Many of you were upset that the first run of Nintendo’s limited retro systems was short lived. In fact, they were a hot item during the holidays last year. Well, Nintendo’s popular NES classic and SNES Classic game consoles are back in stock today at BestBuy. The game systems are available exclusively via their online stores and both consoles come with preloaded games. Amazon is also selling the games again as well

The NES Classic Edition will set you back $59.99 and the SNES Classic Edition sells for $79.99. Both come with free shipping from BestBuy.

