Netflix: Coming and Going in January

January 1
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
- Across the Universe
- Babel
- Black Hawk Down
- City of God
- COMEDIANS of the world
- Definitely, Maybe
- Godzilla
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- It Takes Two
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jersey Boys
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Pinky Malinky
- Pulp Fiction
- Swingers
- Tears of the Sun
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Dark Knight
- The Departed
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Strangers
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
- Watchmen
- xXx
- XXX: State of the Union
January 2
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
January 4
- And Breathe Normally
- Call My Agent!: Season 3
- El Potro: Unstoppable
- Lionheart
January 9
- GODZILLA The Planet Eater
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
January 10
- When Heroes Fly
January 11
- Friends from College: Season 2
- ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
- Sex Education
- Solo
- The Last Laugh
January 15
- Revenger
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
January 16
- American Gangster
January 17
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
January 18
- Carmen Sandiego
- Close
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
- GIRL
- Grace and Frankie: Season 5
- IO
- Soni
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5
January 21
- Justice
January 24
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
January 25
- Animas
- Black Earth Rising
- Club de Cuervos: Season 4
- Kingdom
- Medici: The Magnificent
- Polar
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2
January 27
- Z Nation: Season 5
January 29
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
- Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
January 30
- The Incredibles 2
- January (date unknown)
- Marvel’s The Punisher: Season 2
- Last Call
January 1st
- The Shining
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
- Blade
- Blade II
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Catwoman
- Face/Off
- Finding Neverland
- Friday Night Lights
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Am Ali
- Interview with the Vampire
- Into the Wild
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Kung Fu Panda
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love Actually
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Marie Antoinette
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Million Dollar Baby
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Mortal Kombat
- Rent
- Sharknado
- Sharknado 2: The Second One
- Sharknado 3
- Sharknado 5
- Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
- The 6th Day
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Green Mile
- The Iron Giant
- The Princess Diaries
- The Queen of the Damned
- The Reaping
January 4
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
January 13
- It Follows
January 14
- Armageddon
January 18
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
January 19
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
