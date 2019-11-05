Netflix To Stop Working With Some Samsung Devices

If you have an older Samsung Smart TV, you might need to find a different way to see Netflix. In December, the support for some of the Smart TV apps will go away.

Older Samsung models won’t be able to support updated Netflix features. There is a work-around. You’ll be able to use a gaming console or a different streaming device to see the Netflix content on the TV. Go to netflix.com/compatabledevices.

