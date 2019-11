Matthew McConaughey recently joined Instagram. If you are to believe the rumors, he could be joining the DC Comics Universe. Reports say McConaughey is being looked at to play Gotham District Attorney Harvey Dent in The Batman. Dent eventually transforms into the villain Two-Face. Nothing is official yet so we will wait and see.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.