AT&T Will Pay $60 Million To Customers Duped By ‘Unlimited’ Data Plan

AT&T has to pay out more than $60 million to customers that were duped by the company’s supposedly ‘unlimited’ data plan. In 2014, AT&T was sued by the FTC for claiming its wireless plan offered ‘unlimited’ data, when it actually throttled down data speeds after as little as two gigabytes. The $60 million settlement will go towards partial refunds for AT&T customers who signed up for the plan prior to 2011. DON’T THROTTLE ME, BRO!

The bad news: Throttling is alive and well and this won't do anything to stop it. https://t.co/zqRQtmaOJf — WIRED (@WIRED) November 5, 2019