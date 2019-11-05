Instagram Model Blinded After Getting Her Eyeballs Tattooed

An Australian Instagram model says she was blinded for nearly a month after getting a tattoo on her eyeballs. Amber Luke, an Australian woman known for “extreme” body modifications, recently had the whites of her eyes tattooed blue. Luke says it felt like the artist “grabbed 10 shards of glass and rubbed it in my eye”, and claims she was blinded for three weeks afterward. Luke has more than 200 tattoos and claims to have spent more than $25,000 on body modifications since age 16. We probably shouldn’t have to tell you this, but plastic surgeons say getting an eyeball tattoo is not safe and could permanently damage your eyes.

Amber Luke has ‘no regrets’ over eyeball tattoo even after being blind for three weeks | PerthNow. My thoughts, I won’t say what I truly think. I will say it was not a wise decision. https://t.co/cbI1Tz4WiF — Golden Tweet (@Tedddybear51) November 4, 2019