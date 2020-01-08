New Houston Shop to Sell Alcohol Ice Cream

A new ice cream shop opening this week in Houston may have come up with a way to let customers load up on unnecessary calories while not feeling any guilt over it. At least, not until they sober up. Jeni’s Ice Cream Shop, which is set to open its doors on Thursday, features such frozen dessert flavors as boozy eggnog, cognac with gingerbread and middle west whiskey and pecans. And yes, the unusual flavors of ice cream each contain actual alcohol. Like alcoholic beverages at bars, pints of the booze-infused ice cream isn’t exactly cheap. They sell for $12 each, according to the ice cream shop’s website.

