New Study: Drinking Coffee May Cut Risk Of Chronic Liver Disease

If you are already on your second or third cup of coffee today – go ahead, have another.
A new study from the University of Southampton and the University of Edinburgh found drinking caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee was associated with a reduced risk of developing chronic liver disease.
Scientists found that drinking up to 4 cups of coffee a day cut the risk of chronic liver disease by 21% and dropped the risk of death from liver disease by nearly 50%.
