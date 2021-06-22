New Study: Drinking Coffee May Cut Risk Of Chronic Liver Disease

If you are already on your second or third cup of coffee today – go ahead, have another.

A new study from the University of Southampton and the University of Edinburgh found drinking caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee was associated with a reduced risk of developing chronic liver disease.

Scientists found that drinking up to 4 cups of coffee a day cut the risk of chronic liver disease by 21% and dropped the risk of death from liver disease by nearly 50%.

Drinking up to three or four cups of caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee a day reduces your risk of developing and dying from chronic liver diseases, a new study finds https://t.co/pbXOsQiX6J — CNN (@CNN) June 22, 2021

How many cups of coffee do you normally have per day? Describe your perfect – can’t have it any other way – cup of coffee.